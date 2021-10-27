DJ AMUNDI PRIME EUROPE: Net Asset Value(s)

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI PRIME EUROPE

DEALING DATE: 26/10/2021

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 26.8729

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 509000

CODE: PR1E

ISIN: LU1931974262 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PR1E

