

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's economic confidence weakened in October, figures from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Wednesday.



The economic confidence index fell to 101.4 in October from 102.4 in September. In the same month last year, the confidence index was 97.2.



The consumer confidence index decreased to 76.8 in October from 79.7 in the previous month.



The measure of manufacturing industry morale increased to 111.3 in October and the confidence index for services grew to 120.3.



The confidence measures for retail trade improved to 121.1 in October and that for construction sector rose to 92.7.



