Mittwoch, 27.10.2021
Glow LifeTech und die Zulassung des Covid-19-Wundermittels in den USA!
WKN: A1WZ69 ISIN: SE0005223674 Ticker-Symbol: RBR1 
Frankfurt
27.10.21
08:05 Uhr
0,122 Euro
+0,004
+3,73 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RNB RETAIL AND BRANDS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RNB RETAIL AND BRANDS AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
27.10.2021 | 10:41
52 Leser



Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Observationsstatusen RNB Retail and Brands AB uppdateras / The observation status for RNB Retail and Brands AB is updated (210/21)

Den 28 september 2021 gavs aktierna i RNB Retail and Brands AB ("Bolaget")
observationsstatus med hänvisning till av Bolaget ingångna avtal om avyttring
av dess befintliga verksamhet samt förvärv av Coala-Life AB, medförande en ny
noteringsprocess hos Nasdaq Stockholm AB och då för listning av Bolagets aktier
på Nasdaq First North Growth Market. 

Den 22 oktober 2021 offentliggjorde Bolaget ett pressmeddelande med information
om att Nasdaq Stockholm AB bedömt att Bolaget uppfyller kraven för listning av
dess aktier på Nasdaq First North Growth Market. 

Igår, den 26 oktober 2021, offentliggjorde Bolaget ett pressmeddelande med
information om att det beslutat att ansöka om avnotering av dess aktier från
Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Stockholm AB har också mottagit en sådan
avnoteringsansökan. 

Enligt regelverket för Nasdaq Stockholm kan en emittents aktier ges
observationsstatus om emittenten har ansökt om avnotering av dessa. 

Med hänvisning till det ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att uppdatera
observationsstatusen för aktierna i RNB Retail and Brands AB (RNBS, ISIN-kod
SE0005223674, orderboks-ID 13467). 



On September 28, 2021, the shares in RNB Retail and Brands AB (the "Company")
were given observation status with reference to agreements entered into by the
Company for the sale of its current business operations and the acquisition of
Coala-Life AB instead, resulting in a new listing process with Nasdaq Stockholm
AB for listing of the Company's shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. 

On October 22, the Company issued a press release with information that Nasdaq
Stockholm AB has assessed that the Company meets the requirements for listing
of its shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. 

Yesterday, October 26, 2021, the Company issued a press release with
information that the Company had decided to apply for delisting of its shares
from Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has also received such an
application. 

The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that an issuer's shares may be given
observation status if the issuer has applied to have the shares removed from
trading. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the
observation status for the shares in RNB Retail and Brands AB (RNBS, ISIN code
SE0005223674, order book ID 13467). 



För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta
Bolagsövervakningen på telefon 08-405 70 50. 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
