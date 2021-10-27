Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Observationsstatusen RNB Retail and Brands AB uppdateras / The observation status for RNB Retail and Brands AB is updated (210/21)

Den 28 september 2021 gavs aktierna i RNB Retail and Brands AB ("Bolaget") observationsstatus med hänvisning till av Bolaget ingångna avtal om avyttring av dess befintliga verksamhet samt förvärv av Coala-Life AB, medförande en ny noteringsprocess hos Nasdaq Stockholm AB och då för listning av Bolagets aktier på Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Den 22 oktober 2021 offentliggjorde Bolaget ett pressmeddelande med information om att Nasdaq Stockholm AB bedömt att Bolaget uppfyller kraven för listning av dess aktier på Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Igår, den 26 oktober 2021, offentliggjorde Bolaget ett pressmeddelande med information om att det beslutat att ansöka om avnotering av dess aktier från Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Stockholm AB har också mottagit en sådan avnoteringsansökan. Enligt regelverket för Nasdaq Stockholm kan en emittents aktier ges observationsstatus om emittenten har ansökt om avnotering av dessa. Med hänvisning till det ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att uppdatera observationsstatusen för aktierna i RNB Retail and Brands AB (RNBS, ISIN-kod SE0005223674, orderboks-ID 13467). On September 28, 2021, the shares in RNB Retail and Brands AB (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to agreements entered into by the Company for the sale of its current business operations and the acquisition of Coala-Life AB instead, resulting in a new listing process with Nasdaq Stockholm AB for listing of the Company's shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. On October 22, the Company issued a press release with information that Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that the Company meets the requirements for listing of its shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Yesterday, October 26, 2021, the Company issued a press release with information that the Company had decided to apply for delisting of its shares from Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has also received such an application. The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that an issuer's shares may be given observation status if the issuer has applied to have the shares removed from trading. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the observation status for the shares in RNB Retail and Brands AB (RNBS, ISIN code SE0005223674, order book ID 13467). För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Bolagsövervakningen på telefon 08-405 70 50. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB