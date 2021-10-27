DJ AMUNDI ETF MSCI EUROPE: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF MSCI EUROPE (CEU) AMUNDI ETF MSCI EUROPE: Net Asset Value(s) 27-Oct-2021

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI EUROPE

DEALING DATE: 26/10/2021

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 289.6732

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8945595

CODE: CEU

ISIN: LU1681042609

