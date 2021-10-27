Anzeige
Glow LifeTech und die Zulassung des Covid-19-Wundermittels in den USA!
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of bond loan(s) issued by Natixis Structured Issuance SA on STO Structured Products (Record Id 186643)

Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list 1 bond loan(s) issued by Natixis
Structured Issuance SA with effect from 2021-10-28. Last day of trading is set
to 2026-10-15. The instrument(s) will be listed on STO Structured Products. 

Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7280

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1022639
