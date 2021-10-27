The company is a silver sponsor of DxPx Industry Investor Conference

lino Biotech AG, the world's only company specialized in focal molography an entirely new method for measuring molecular interactions in living cells or crude biological samples- is a part of the DxPx Conference as a silver sponsor and will showcase their novel products. The company is supporting the Conference, among other sponsors such as gold sponsor Roche and silver sponsors Hologic and synevo. The program of the DxPx Conference on November 16th 2021 at the Maritim Hotel in Dusseldorf, Germany, with the extended option for digital partnering from November 12th 20th 2021, includes several panel discussions, as well as fireside chats with renowned speakers. lino Biotech will also be showcasing their products among other startups and growth companies in the accompanying exhibition.

As a sponsor of the annual flagship conference, lino Biotech provides any investor interested to meet them a complimentary for the event. "With our sponsorship, we want to promote intensive dialogue between newcomers to the industry, established companies, and investors, as we know how difficult it can be for small companies to draw attention", says Dr. Volker Gatterdam, VP Commercial at lino Biotech.

The company will exhibit its biosensor platform and new performance data at the Industry Investor Partnering Conference on Diagnostics, Digital Health, Precision Medicine Life Science Tools, November 16th on-site in Dusseldorf. Investors interested in meeting the company can contact lino Biotech for tickets to access the conference.

About lino Biotech AG:

lino Biotech AG www.lino-biotech.com was incorporated as ETH Zurich spin-out in Zürich, Switzerland, in March 2020, and is venture backed by Roche Venture Fund, High-Tech Gründerfonds and several life science family offices. lino Biotech is a life science tools company, offering biosensors and readers for complex solution analytics. The entirely new method of measuring molecular interactions enables customers from cell and gene therapy to optimize their R&D and production processes, reduce cost, and improve product quality. In the future, lino's technology molography will also offer new applications in bioprocessing, diagnostics, and precision medicine.

