Menlo Electric said the procured modules will be primarily offered to B2C and B2B installers across Central Europe.Polish PV product distributor and installer Memlo Electric has launched a tender to procure 250 MW of solar modules for next year. "The tender is intended to ensure stable supplies for Menlo Electric and its customers due to price increases and supply disruptions," a company's spokesperson told pv magazine. "The increases in service prices and logistic difficulties observed this year were unprecedented." The procurement exercise is aimed at buying solar modules for Menlo Electric ...

