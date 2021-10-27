Sailboat Market Size Worth $7.03 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 2.4%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global sailboat market size is expected to reach USD 7.03 billion by 2028, expanding at a CAGR of 2.4% from 2021 to 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increased investments in research and development activities is one of the major drivers for the market growth. Companies are collaborating with international engineering firms, yacht designers, and technological innovation providers to develop new models. For instance, the HanseYachts Group uses Catia-a design software-which enables it to map the entire production and development process from the first design to the activation of production machines. Other companies are also adapting to changing market conditions and responding quickly to changing customer preferences to maintain their positions in the market.

Key Insights & Findings:

In terms of hull type, the monohull segment dominated the market in 2020 and is expected to retain its dominance over the forecast period as well. While sailing is popular in western countries with longer coastlines, several individual-use sailboats for pleasure and fun activities during the outings with friends and family. Thereby growing the popularity of one-day sailing monohull sailboats

In terms of length, the upto 20 ft. segment is expected to register a CAGR of 2.7% over the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the growing demand for smaller sailing boats such as sailing dinghies, beach catamarans, and daysailers

North America dominated the market in 2020. Europe is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 2.9% over the forecast period. The growth of the regional market can be attributed to the presence of major market players and several local companies and the increasing popularity of recreational boating activities

Read 100 page market research report, "Sailboat Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Hull Type (Monohull, Multi-hull), Length (Up to 20 ft., 20-50 ft., Above 50 ft.), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", by Grand View Research

The rising awareness about sustainability and the need to reduce carbon dioxide emissions have made suppliers and shipyards actively invest in more sustainable solutions. For instance, to offer a diverse portfolio that is more environmentally friendly, Rolls-Royce Power Systems is investing in the research and development of various sustainable technologies. Revenues generated on the sales of motor yachts account for a much smaller portion of the total revenue of the market compared to those generated on the sales of sailing yachts. Companies are expanding their product portfolios to include motor yachts. For instance, the HanseYachts Group continues to invest in expanding the product portfolio of its Sealine and Fjord brands and regionally expanding or reinforcing the dealer network.

Companies face intense competition in the international market. Consequently, changing economic conditions in key sales markets impact the demand for products despite the broad regional diversification of international dealer networks. The military conflicts in the Middle East could affect sales in Middle Eastern countries. The U.K.'s departure from the European Union and the continuing uncertainties regarding the future economic relations between the U.K and the European Union, loss in value of the Turkish lira, and trade protectionism in the U.S. could negatively affect unit sales for companies exporting boats in these countries.

List of Key Players in the Sailboat Market

Hallberg-RassyVarvs AB

BENETEAU GROUP

Bavaria Yachtbau

Ferretti Group

Catalina Yachts

HanseYachts AG

CANTIERE DEL PARDO S.p.A.

S.p.A. Dufour Yachts

Fountaine Pajot

