

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $794 million, or $2.40 per share. This compares with $230 million, or $0.69 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, TE Connectivity Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $560 million or $1.69 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.2% to $3.82 billion from $3.26 billion last year.



TE Connectivity Ltd. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $560 Mln. vs. $385 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.69 vs. $1.16 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $3.82 Bln vs. $3.26 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.60 Next quarter revenue guidance: $3.7 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

TE CONNECTIVITY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de