

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) revealed earnings for third quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $1.90 billion, or $4.79 per share. This compares with $1.93 billion, or $4.84 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Thermo Fisher Scientific reported adjusted earnings of $2.29 billion or $5.76 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $4.67 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.5% to $9.33 billion from $8.52 billion last year.



Thermo Fisher Scientific earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $2.29 Bln. vs. $2.25 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $5.76 vs. $5.63 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $4.67 -Revenue (Q3): $9.33 Bln vs. $8.52 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $23.37 Full year revenue guidance: $37.1 Bln



