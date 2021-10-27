Anzeige
Glow LifeTech und die Zulassung des Covid-19-Wundermittels in den USA!
Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Ltd.: CATL and Hyundai MOBIS sign CTP technology licensing and partnership agreement

  • CATL shares its CTP (cell to pack) technology with MOBIS through the agreement.
  • The agreement also includes related CTP products supply in South Korea and the global market.
  • The technology partnership helps both parties sharpen their competitive edge on the international market.

NINGDE, China, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Ltd. (CATL) and Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd. (MOBIS) have signed a technology licensing and partnership agreement, according to which CATL will introduce and disclose its CTP (cell to pack) technology to MOBIS as well as support MOBIS in the supply of related CTP products not only in South Korea, but also worldwide.

CATL and Hyundai MOBIS signed CTP technology licensing and partnership agreement

Featuring highly efficient integration, CTP is a technology that directly integrates cells into packs without modules. By leveraging CATL's CTP technology, the battery pack's design improves system energy density, simplifies manufacturing and results in cost savings.

The technology partnership supports both parties in strengthening their respective international market competitiveness. CATL and MOBIS will work together to develop more valuable products for the global electric vehicle (EV) market. It also initiates a new mode of international technology cooperation in the industry, and enables CATL to expand the application of its innovative battery technology worldwide in a bid to achieve global electrification.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1671306/image_1.jpg

