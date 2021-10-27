

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Owens Corning (OC) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $260M, or $2.50 per share. This compares with $206M, or $1.88 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Owens Corning reported adjusted earnings of $262M or $2.52 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.3% to $2.21 billion from $1.90 billion last year.



Owens Corning earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $262M. vs. $193M. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.52 vs. $1.76 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $2.21 Bln vs. $1.90 Bln last year.



