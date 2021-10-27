

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (HLT):



-Earnings: $241 million in Q3 vs. -$79 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.86 in Q3 vs. -$0.29 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $219 million or $0.78 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.85 per share -Revenue: $1.75 billion in Q3 vs. $933 million in the same period last year.



