-Earnings: -$0.49 million in Q2 vs. $2.74 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.05 in Q2 vs. $0.27 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Graham Corp reported adjusted earnings of -$0.64 million or -$0.06 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.05 per share -Revenue: $34.15 million in Q2 vs. $27.95 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $130 - $140 Mln



