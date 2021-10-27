Anzeige
Mittwoch, 27.10.2021
Glow LifeTech und die Zulassung des Covid-19-Wundermittels in den USA!
PR Newswire
27.10.2021 | 13:04
LONGi Solar: LONGi sets new world record of 25.82% for HJT solar cell efficiency

XI'AN, China, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LONGi has announced a new world record of 25.82% for the efficiency of its commercial size HJT (M6 silicon-based heterojunction) solar cells, validated in testing carried out at the German Institut für Solarenergieforschung (ISFH). The new record follows the previous benchmark of 25.26% in June, also established by LONGi.

LONGi sets new world record of 25.82% for HJT solar cell efficiency

Research and development into HJT solar cell technology is an important focus for LONGi in its commitment to lead the global energy transformation with technological innovation. The two world records set within five months of each other underline the company's leading position in innovative high-efficiency solar cell technology and its vision to drive forward the sustainable and rapid development of the global PV industry.

LONGi's Cell R&D Center adheres to independent innovation in promoting the industrialization of new high-efficiency cell technology, in order to enable the upgrading of the entire industry. The company's annual R&D investment accounts for more than 5% of its sales revenue, allowing it to remain at the leading edge of innovation and progress in cutting-edge technologies, consistently setting new efficiency records.

In January 2019, the conversion efficiency of mono-crystalline bifacial PERC solar cells reached 24.06%, a record still intact today, whereas, for N-type TOPCon cells, LONGi announced in June the world's highest conversion efficiency of 25.21%, followed one month later by a new world record of 25.19% for P-Type TOPCon cells.

Innovation is the core value of LONGi's product strategy and the company will continue to create greater value for customers and partners with more high-quality, reliable and high-efficiency products, to contribute to the achievement of China's dual goals of peaking carbon emissions by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2060.

