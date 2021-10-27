Among the selected developers were EDF, Canadian Solar, Solarpack, Enel and Celsia. The final average price for the PV technology was significantly higher than that of the previous procurement exercise.From pv magazine Latam Colombia"s Ministry of Mines and Energy has announced the results of the country's second auction for large scale renewable energy projects. In the procurement exercise, the National Mining and Energy Planning Unit allocated 796 MW of large scale solar at an average price of COP155/kWh ($0.041). The capacity comes from 11 projects, under development by French utility EDF, ...

