-Sportradar will provide robust data feed and odds applications to FansUnite's betting platforms-

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2021) - FansUnite Entertainment Inc. (CSE: FANS) (OTCQX: FUNFF) ("FansUnite" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has signed a strategic agreement with Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD) ("Sportradar"), the leading global sports technology company creating immersive experiences for sports fans and bettors.

Under the agreement, Sportradar will provide its Managed Trading Service to FansUnite, which includes pre-match betting services, live odds, and betting stimulation services. Sportradar's range of offerings will permit the Company to deliver an array of odds on some of the world's premier sports and sporting events as well as register end-users and settle tickets.

Additionally, the partnership will enable FansUnite's sportsbook to feature online visualizations and obtain a full-administrative back-office to assist with betting operations.

"The partnership enables us to receive the best-in-class trading solutions from renowned sports data provider Sportradar, which will elevate the quality of our betting offering," said Scott Burton, CEO of FansUnite. "We will be able to provide optimal real-time odds, adding more value to our wagering platform. Overall, our proprietary technology equipped with Sportradar's services will create a competitive betting solution that appeals to B2B customers in the global sports betting industry."

About FansUnite Entertainment Inc.

FansUnite is a global sports and entertainment company, focusing on technology related to regulated and lawful online gaming and other related products. FansUnite has produced a one-of-a-kind complete iGaming platform, with a sports and esports focus geared for the next generation of online bettors and casino players. The platform includes products for pre-match betting, in-play betting, daily fantasy, content and a certified RNG to produce casino style chance games. The platform operates multiple B2C brands and B2B software for the online gambling industry. FansUnite also looks to acquire technology platforms and assets with high growth potential in new or developing markets. The Company also provides technological solutions and services in the global gaming and entertainment industries. Its technology includes fixed/parimutuel odds, in-stream betting, live betting, casino-style games, cryptocurrency wallet and news content.

