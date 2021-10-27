

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Avery Dennison Corp. (AVY) reported earnings for its third quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $164.1 million, or $1.96 per share. This compares with $150.5 million, or $1.79 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Avery Dennison Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $178.9 million or $2.14 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.04 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 19.7% to $2.07 billion from $1.73 billion last year.



Avery Dennison Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $178.9 Mln. vs. $160.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.14 vs. $1.91 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.04 -Revenue (Q3): $2.07 Bln vs. $1.73 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $8.80 to $8.95



