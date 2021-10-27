Centre de Cancérologie de la Porte de Saint-Cloud to Become the First in France to Offer ZAP-X Gyroscopic Radiosurgery

ZAP Surgical Systems, Inc. today announced an agreement to bring its advanced ZAP-X Gyroscopic Radiosurgery platform to the Centre de Cancérologie de la Porte de Saint-Cloud (CCPSC) in Boulogne, France. As part of the renown American Hospital of Paris, CCPSC will be the first in France to offer the latest advance in radiosurgical brain tumor treatments. First patient treatments with ZAP-X at CCPSC are estimated to begin the Fall of 2022.

Stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS) is a well-established procedure for the non-invasive treatment of many primary and metastatic brain tumors, as well cranial functional and vascular disorders including trigeminal neuralgia and arteriovenous malformations. Often considered an alternative to costly and invasive surgical procedures, SRS is a non-invasive outpatient procedure that often provides superior outcomes, yet requires no surgical incision, and little to no patient recovery period.

"A significant percentage of cancer patients develop brain metastases during the course of their disease," said Eric Duret, General Manager of CCSPC. "As this population continues to grow with improving cancer survival, having the most advanced radiosurgery option available to our patients was imperative."

The ZAP-X system uses unique gyroscopic mobility to direct radiosurgical beams from hundreds of angles to precisely concentrate radiation on the tumor target. This pioneering approach supports the clinical objective of protecting healthy brain tissue and patient cognitive function, and when needed, enable future potential SRS re-treatments without the unnecessary risks associated with other radiation delivery techniques.

ZAP-X is additionally recognized for being the first and only vault-free and cobalt-free dedicated SRS delivery system, thereby eliminating the costs to build expensive shielded radiation treatment rooms, and removing the need to maintain, secure and regularly replace live radioactive isotopes.

About ZAP Surgical Systems, Inc.

ZAP Surgical Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures the ZAP-X Gyroscopic Radiosurgery platform. ZAP was founded in 2014 by Dr. John R. Adler, CEO and founder of ZAP Surgical, and Emeritus Dorothy TK Chan Professor of Neurosurgery and Radiation Oncology at Stanford University. The ZAP-X platform incorporates a unique vault-free design that typically eliminates the need for costly shielded treatment rooms. ZAP-X also utilizes a modern linear accelerator to eliminate historical use of Cobalt-60. Learn more at www.zapsurgical.com, or follow us on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/zapsurgical/) and Twitter (https://twitter.com/ZapSurgical).

About American Hospital of Paris and CCPSC

Founded in 1906, the American Hospital of Paris is a private, not-for-profit institution recognized as being of public utility, whose mission is to deliver the best of French and American medical practices to its French and international patients. The American Hospital of Paris offers global expertise, combining the most innovative investigative technologies, the most advanced treatment methods and customized care on a single site, allowing patients to benefit from personalized care in a very short timeframe. The American Hospital of Paris is recognized both in France and in the United States for the quality of its care by the Haute Autorité de Santé and by the Joint Commission according to the standards applied in the United States. The American Hospital of Paris acquired CCPSC in 2017 to found the American Hospital of Paris group. The CCPSC is the private reference center for radiotherapy in the west of Paris.

