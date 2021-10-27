The "Payroll Theory Training" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This popular 2-day course combines the essential elements for you to understand the core requirements of UK Payroll legislation in respect of tax and NICs system, Deductions like maternity, sick pay, annual leave, Pensions, and more as dictated by HMRC.

The trainers use an easy, step-by-step approach, so you learn by example and means easily adapt what you learned into your payroll routine.

Everyone who completes the course gets:

A certificate (Accredited certificate and on the success of your assessments where applicable)

A manual as your resources tool

What are the Course Requirements?

There are no prerequisites or entry requirements, as long as you want to get more experience in the field of Payroll, this is the right place for you.

What will be the Career Path?

Payroll Administrator,

Payroll Manager

International Payroll Manager

What is provided with the Course?

Course Material

Recording of Training

Aftercare Course Support

Key Topics Covered:

Topic 1: Payroll Administration

Topic 2: Introduction Employment Law

Topic 3: Starters and Leavers

Topic 4: Tax

Topic 5: National Insurance Contribution

Topic 5: Minimum Wage

Topic 6: Holiday Leave

Topic 7: SSP

Topic 8: SMP

Topic 9: Student Loan

Topic 10: Child Care

Topic 11: Automatic Enrollment

