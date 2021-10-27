The "Payroll Theory Training" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This popular 2-day course combines the essential elements for you to understand the core requirements of UK Payroll legislation in respect of tax and NICs system, Deductions like maternity, sick pay, annual leave, Pensions, and more as dictated by HMRC.
The trainers use an easy, step-by-step approach, so you learn by example and means easily adapt what you learned into your payroll routine.
Everyone who completes the course gets:
- A certificate (Accredited certificate and on the success of your assessments where applicable)
- A manual as your resources tool
What are the Course Requirements?
There are no prerequisites or entry requirements, as long as you want to get more experience in the field of Payroll, this is the right place for you.
What will be the Career Path?
- Payroll Administrator,
- Payroll Manager
- International Payroll Manager
What is provided with the Course?
- Course Material
- Recording of Training
- Aftercare Course Support
Key Topics Covered:
- Topic 1: Payroll Administration
- Topic 2: Introduction Employment Law
- Topic 3: Starters and Leavers
- Topic 4: Tax
- Topic 5: National Insurance Contribution
- Topic 5: Minimum Wage
- Topic 6: Holiday Leave
- Topic 7: SSP
- Topic 8: SMP
- Topic 9: Student Loan
- Topic 10: Child Care
- Topic 11: Automatic Enrollment
For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5xzbwr
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211027005537/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900