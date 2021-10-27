The Leadership Network: Europe's largest research organisation partners with Gemba to train in VR

LONDON, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gemba announces a cooperation with Fraunhofer, Europe's largest application-oriented research organization, to use Gemba's Open Innovation (OI) training in VR for internal trainings for scientists across the world.

OI has become one of the most important paradigms in innovation management. It encourages the exploration of a wide range of internal and external sources for innovative opportunities. The world's top companies such as Akzo Nobel, Siemens and Procter & Gamble harness the power of OI to build optimal networks of collaborations across industries. As a consequence of the global pandemic, OI has become a critical avenue for accelerating innovation across multiple industries.

With the assistance of Gemba's award-winning VR solution for training and collaboration, participants of internal training courses at Fraunhofer are able to experience a highly practical, hands-on training on the possibilities of OI.

The participants benefit from the experiences of other institutions in the science ecosystem through a combination of interactive presentations, immersive workshops and virtual networking.

Nathan Robinson, CEO of Gemba, said: "Gemba enables collaboration across industries and geographies by making each participant's reality a virtually limitless one. We're excited for Fraunhofer to join many organisations around the world using Gemba to train their teams remotely."

About Gemba

Gemba offers customised and on-demand virtual learning that galvanises global teams. It solves the biggest challenge faced by transformational leaders, the roll-out of compelling training at scale, in a controlled and cost-effective way. For more information, visit, www.theleadershipnetwork.com



