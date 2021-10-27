

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's producer price inflation accelerated in September driven by the surge in petroleum product prices, figures released by the statistical office Insee showed on Wednesday.



Producer price inflation in the domestic market advanced to 11.6 percent in September from 10.0 percent in August.



Prices of coke and refined petroleum products grew sharply by 80.4 percent and that of mining and quarrying, energy and water grew 21.9 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial producer prices gained 1.7 percent, following August's 1 percent rise.



Overall producer prices in domestic and foreign markets grew 1.6 percent on month in September, taking the annual growth to 10.8 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de