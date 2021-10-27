

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Rollins, Inc. (ROL) revealed earnings for its third quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $93.85 million, or $0.19 per share. This compares with $79.58 million, or $0.16 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Rollins, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $93.85 million or $0.19 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.20 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.4% to $650.20 million from $583.70 million last year.



Rollins, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $93.85 Mln. vs. $86.27 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.19 vs. $0.18 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.20 -Revenue (Q3): $650.20 Mln vs. $583.70 Mln last year.



