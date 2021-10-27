Avast Business Introduces Network Discovery for SMBs

Avast Business Hub to get network visibility update as hybrid working becomes the norm for SMBs

LONDON, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avast (LSE:AVST), a global leader in digital security and privacy, has launched a new, free Network Discovery tool within its Avast Business Hub. Network Discovery is a fully integrated network discovery tool that aims to help small and medium businesses (SMBs), Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and Value-Added Resellers (VARs) gain full network visibility.

Modern networks are constantly changing due to the popularity of wireless environments and Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD) policies. Keeping track of all devices connected to a network can be an overwhelming task for any network administrator, but it's key for capacity planning and security. Avast's Network Discovery solves this problem, enabling network administrators to easily analyze their entire IT network and deploy Avast Business security services - including antivirus, patch management and cloud backup, to all supported endpoints in minutes to keep the business safe.

As well as gaining better visibility into the IT network, Network Discovery provides users with the capability to keep track of unauthorized devices accessing the business network. This is something that is particularly critical in an age of hybrid working where employees may be spread across a variety of locations using both personal and work-approved devices.

"Today, SMBs have very diverse networks, and we're not only talking about laptops, desktops or servers, but virtual servers, wireless access points, VoIP boxes, mobile phones, IoT devices, and much more," commented Filip Hlinka, VP of Product, Avast Business. "In this age of network complexity, a single unprotected device can be the cause of a breach. With Network Discovery, we're simplifying the issue to give SMBs the confidence and freedom to focus on growing their business, comfortable in the knowledge that their IT network is secure."

For MSPs and VARs, Network Discovery also eases the process of onboarding new customers. With Network Discovery, MSPs and VARs are able to get quick and accurate insight into exactly what's in their customer's network, allowing them to not only set an accurate price for services but to avoid any network surprises once work commences.

Network Discovery is fully integrated within Avast Business Hub. It's available globally now at no additional cost for Business Hub users. More information about Avast Business Hub is available at: www.avast.com/business/business-hub

About Avast:

Avast (LSE:AVST), a FTSE 100 company, is a global leader in digital security and privacy. With over 435 million users online, Avast offers products under the Avast and AVG brands that protect people from threats on the internet and the evolving IoT threat landscape. The company's threat detection network is among the most advanced in the world, using machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies to detect and stop threats in real time. Avast digital security products for Mobile, PC or Mac are top-ranked and certified by VB100, AV-Comparatives, AV-Test, SE Labs and others. Avast is a member of Coalition Against Stalkerware, No More Ransom and Internet Watch Foundation. Visit: www.avast.com.

