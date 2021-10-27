Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Liv ihop AB (publ) receives observation status (551/21)

On October 22, 2021, Liv ihop AB (publ) (the "Company") published a press release with information that the Health and Social Care Inspectorate had decided to withdraw the Company's authorizations to conduct certain operations, representing 90 percent of the Company's business. On October 25, 2021, the Company published a press release with information that the Company, as a consequence of the Health and Social Care Inspectorate's decision, had applied for company reorganization. On October 26, 2021, the Company published a press release with information that its application for company reorganization had been approved. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given observation status if there is a material adverse uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in Liv ihop AB (publ) (LIVI, ISIN code SE0010769356, order book ID 150928) shall be given observation status. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB