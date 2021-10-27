Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 27.10.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Glow LifeTech und die Zulassung des Covid-19-Wundermittels in den USA!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
27.10.2021 | 14:05
36 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Liv ihop AB (publ) receives observation status (551/21)

On October 22, 2021, Liv ihop AB (publ) (the "Company") published a press
release with information that the Health and Social Care Inspectorate had
decided to withdraw the Company's authorizations to conduct certain operations,
representing 90 percent of the Company's business. 

On October 25, 2021, the Company published a press release with information
that the Company, as a consequence of the Health and Social Care Inspectorate's
decision, had applied for company reorganization. 

On October 26, 2021, the Company published a press release with information
that its application for company reorganization had been approved. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given
observation status if there is a material adverse uncertainty in respect of the
issuer's financial position. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in Liv
ihop AB (publ) (LIVI, ISIN code SE0010769356, order book ID 150928) shall be
given observation status. 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.