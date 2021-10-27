Harvia Oyj: HARVIA WILL PUBLISH ITS INTERIM REPORT FOR JANUARY-SEPTEMBER 2021 ON THURSDAY, 4 NOVEMBER 2021 AT AROUND 9.00 A.M. EET

Harvia Plc press release 27 October 2021 at 3:00 P.M. EET

Harvia will publish its Interim Report for the period of January-September 2021 on Thursday, 4 November 2021 at around 09:00 a.m. Finnish time. The stock exchange release and the presentation material will be available after publishing at https://harviagroup.com/investor-relations/ .

Harvia will hold a webcast for analysts, investors and media on 4 November 2021 at 11:00 a.m. EET. The conference will be held in English. Harvia's CEO Tapio Pajuharju and CFO Ari Vesterinen will host the event. The webcast can be followed at https://harvia.videosync.fi/2021-q3-results/register .

You can also participate in the conference by calling:

Finland: +358 981 710 310

Sweden: +46 856 642 651

UK: +44 333 300 0804

US: +1 631 913 1422

PIN: 38829315#

A recording of the webcast will be available later at the company's website https://harviagroup.com/investor-relations/ .

HARVIA PLC

For further information, please contact:

CFO Ari Vesterinen, ari.vesterinen@harvia.fi, tel. +358 40 505 0440





Harvia is one of the leading companies operating in the sauna and spa market globally, as measured by revenue. Harvia's brands and product portfolio are well known in the market, and the company's comprehensive product portfolio strives to meet the needs of the international sauna and spa market of both private and professional customers.

Harvia's revenue totaled EUR 109.1 million in 2020. Harvia Group employs more than 800 professionals in Finland, China and Hong Kong, Romania, Austria, United States, Germany, Estonia and Russia. The company is headquartered in Muurame, Finland, adjacent to its largest sauna and sauna component manufacturing facility.