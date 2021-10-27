CoTec Holdings Corp.: CoTec Appoints Ex Rio Tinto CEO, Tom Albanese, as Non-Executive Director

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2021 / Cotec Holdings Corp. (TSX-V:CTH.H) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Tom Albanese has been appointed Non-Executive Director of the Company with immediate effect.

Mr. Albanese previously served as Chief Executive Officer of Rio Tinto plc from 2007 to 2013 and as Chief Executive Officer and Director of Vedanta Resources plc and Vedanta Limited from 2014 to 2017. He currently serves as Lead Independent Director of Nevada Copper Corp and as non-executive director of Franco-Nevada Corporation and previously served on the Board of Directors of Ivanhoe Mines Limited, Palabora Mining Company and Turquoise Hill Resources Limited. He holds a Master of Science degree in Mining Engineering and a Bachelor of Science degree in Mineral Economics both from the University of Alaska Fairbanks.

Mr. Julian Treger, CEO designate commented; "Tom's vast experience operating at the highest level in the mineral extraction industry provides him with unique insight into the challenges and opportunities facing the industry. Through his circa 40 year career in the industry, Tom has become familiar with many technologies and given his experience and network will be a good source of opportunities and sage advice for Cotec.

Attracting top talent such as Tom to our Board is further testimony to the investment case underlying our strategy and we are looking forward to working with him as we convert our vision into shareholder value."

Mr. Tom Albanese commented: "CoTec's visionary strategy addresses one of the key challenges facing our industry. I welcome the opportunity to join the CoTec Board at this exciting time of the Company's evolution and to work with Julian and his team as they take the Company to the next level."

About CoTec Holdings Corp.

CoTec Holdings Corp. is publicly traded mining issuer currently listed on the NEX Board of the TSXV.

