Puradigm Announces Kansas State University Results on Inactivation of Foodborne Diseases

Study determines Puradigm COOL Air and Surface Purification technology inactivates L. monocytogenes, E.coli, and A. niger by 99% in ice machines

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2021 / Puradigm a leading manufacturer of proactive air and surface purification technologies that have been proven to inactivate SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19, and the Delta Variant, released the results of a study conducted by the Kansas State University Food Science Institute that showed the Puradigm COOL Purifier reduced bacterial and mold populations in potable bench-top ice makers by up to 99% over 24 hours.

The Food Science Institute determined that an ice machine equipped with a Puradigm cell reduced E.coli and A.niger populations by 90% over a 24 hour period as compared to an untreated ice machine. Listeria monocytogene populations were reduced by over 99% in the same time frame.

Jim Gabriel, CEO of Puradigm commented; "We are extremely proud of our product and these results show that this technology can make a difference in any environment. This technology can help reduce the spread of foodborne diseases in our communities and in turn make our environments a safer place for all."

About Puradigm

Puradigm offers proactive air and surface purification solutions that have proven to be safe and scalable and provide 24/7 protection for any indoor environment. Puradigm's technology is patented around the world and has been validated by many testing organizations in the reduction of mold, bacteria, viruses, and other harmful pathogens. Puradigm's technology is the most validated in the industry and can be customized for any indoor environment.

For more information on Puradigm visit http://www.puradigm.com.

