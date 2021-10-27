Platform expected to generate incremental spend on payment cards and drive cash conversion

Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2021) - Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc. (TSXV: MOS) ("Mobi724" or the "Company"), a fintech enabler of AI-powered payment card-linked solutions, today announced it has been selected to launch its AI-driven Customer Engagement, Data Monetization & Offers platform (the "Platform") for cardholders of Banco Atlántida, via RedAbierta, a regional technology partner and provider of added value services to Banco Atlántida. Banco Atlántida is a leading regional bank in Central America and the largest bank in Honduras.

Mobi724's AI-driven Customer Engagement, Data Monetization & Offers platform is expected to generate incremental spend on payment cards, drive cash conversion and create additional value for both Banco Atlántida and its cardholders.

"The opportunity to partner with RedAbierta not only allows us to offer our solutions to a leading regional bank like Banco Atlántida, but also enables us to establish a strong footing in Central America, a key market for Mobi724's growth," said Marcel Vienneau, CEO Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc. "We look forward to providing cardholders with easy-to-use digital card-linked experiences while enabling Banco Atlántida to recognize and reward its customers."

"We went through a very rigorous process to select a partner that would offer Banco Atlántida a best in class solution," said Julio Arevalo, RedAbierta's CEO. "In Mobi724, we found a partner that not only met the bank's needs for customer engagement, but also provided game changing solutions driven by its AI capabilities, allowing us to accelerate the transformation towards a digital customer journey."

The Customer Engagement, Data Monetization & Offers platform is a comprehensive offering that will combine innovative engagement solutions and services such as data analytics, digital marketing and card-linked offers into an all-in-one cloud platform, backed by a state-of-the art AI. Banco Atlántida cardholders will be able to seamlessly redeem offers, campaigns and rewards currencies at any point of sale, both online and at physical locations.

About RedAbierta

RedAbierta is a regional company in Central America, provider of technological solutions for the payments and telecommunications industry, a strategic ally of financial institutions to migrate into digital banking solutions, and a key partner in supporting issuers in their strategy for capturing the unbanked segments.

About Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc.

Make Every Transaction an Opportunity

Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc. (TSXV: MOS) is a fintech platform, which enables banks and merchants to offer real-time payment card-linked incentives, in a white-label format. Mobi724's objective is to add a layer of AI-driven actionable intelligence to every payment transaction, creating engaging consumer experiences & generating incremental commercial opportunities to its clients.

