

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Hess Corporation (HES):



-Earnings: $115 million in Q3 vs. -$243 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.37 in Q3 vs. -$0.80 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Hess Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $86 million or $0.28 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.23 per share -Revenue: $1.81 billion in Q3 vs. $1.18 billion in the same period last year.



