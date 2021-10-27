

NORFOLK (dpa-AFX) - Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) revealed earnings for its third quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $753 million, or $3.06 per share. This compares with $569 million, or $2.22 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.5% to $2.85 billion from $2.51 billion last year.



Norfolk Southern Corp earnings at a glance:



