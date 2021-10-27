Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.: NATERA Plant Based Foods Featured at BCIT Meatless Monday

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2021 / Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ("Naturally Splendid", "NSE" or "the Company") (FRANKFURT:50N) (TSXV:NSP) (OTC:NSPDF) is pleased to announce that a selection of NATERA Plant-Based Foods were featured at the post-secondary, British Columbia Institute of Technology (BCIT), promoting a Meatless Monday event.

NATERA Plant Based Foods were featured on October 18th at the BCIT Meatless Monday event. The selection of NATERA entrees included Chick-Un Cutlets, Sweet Chili Chick-Un Tenders and Chick-Un Nuggets. All the products sold out and following this positive response from chefs, students and staff alike, NATERA Plant Based foods will now be a regular feature at BCIT.

BCIT is the first of several post-secondary institutions that will feature NATERA Plant Based Foods on student and faculty member's menus. This program is being rolled out through multiple post-secondary institutions in BC with expectations to expand the program across Canada.

The majority of students at post-secondary institutions are Millennials and Gen Z'ers. An estimated 65% of Gen Z'ers are cutting down on meat consumption, 60% are ready to base their diets on "plant-forward foods," and 79% are interested in forgoing meat a few times a week. This demographic is a significant factor driving demand for plant-based foods and are an excellent representation of NATERA consumers.

Naturally Splendid CEO Mr. J. Craig Goodwin states, "We're excited to be a part of BCIT's menu selection. We've been pursuing innovative ways to introduce our plant-based products to consumers and what better way than to go right to where our consumers are. Gen Z consumers are more likely to integrate vegetarian options into their diets without making a decision to go fully vegan or even vegetarian and our plant-based entrees fulfill this need. This target demographic is the future and the opportunity to introduce NATERA to them in this environment is a positive step in building our business for the long term. We look forward to expanding this program at additional post-secondary institutions in the very near future."

About Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.

Founded in 2010, NSE operates a food manufacturing facility just outside Vancouver, BC in Canada. The Company has established numerous healthy, functional foods under recognized brands such as Natera Sport, Natera Hemp Foods, CHII, Elevate Me and Woods Wild Bar, and most recently Natera Plant Based Foods, a line of delicious plant-based meat alternatives for the rapidly growing plant-based market segment. The Company has a myriad of new products and line extensions under development that are approaching launch. NSE, through its joint venture Plasm Pharmaceutical, has been approved for conducting a phase 2 clinical trial approved by Health Canada for treatment of COVID-19. NSE has also developed proprietary technologies for the extraction of high-demand, healthy omega 3 and 6 oils from hemp.

NSE contract manufacturers for healthy, functional food products and ingredients focusing on plant-based ingredients. The Company provides contract manufacturing services for many healthy food companies, private labeling a wide variety of nutritional food products destined for global healthy food markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Naturally Splendid cautions that all forward looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Naturally Splendid's control including, Naturally Splendid's ability to compete with large food and beverage companies; sales of any potential products developed will be profitable; sales of shelled hemp seed will continue at existing rates or increase; the ability to complete the sales of all bulk hemp seed purchase orders; and the risk that any of the potential applications may not receive all required regulatory or legal approval. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Naturally Splendid undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

