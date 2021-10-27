

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for The Brink's Co (BCO):



-Earnings: $19.0 million in Q3 vs. -$23.8 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.38 in Q3 vs. -$0.47 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, The Brink's Co reported adjusted earnings of $57.4 million or $1.14 per share for the period. -Revenue: $1.08 billion in Q3 vs. $0.97 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: 4.50 - 4.60 Full year revenue guidance: 4100 - 4200 Mln



