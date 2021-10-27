

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting third-quarter results on Wednesday, The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) has increased its expectations for 2021 adjusted EBITDA to more than $6.2 billion, from at least $6.1 billion. Also, the company expects organic net sales growth in 2021 to be flat compared to an exceptionally strong 2020 period.



Third quarter adjusted EBITDA decreased 11.3 percent year-on-year to $1.5 billion. Adjusted earnings per share was $0.65, down 7.1 percent. On average, 17 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.58, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Net income increased 23.2 percent to $736 million. Earnings per share was $0.59, up 20.4 percent from prior year.



Net sales decreased 1.8 percent to $6.3 billion. Analysts expected revenue of $6.05 billion, for the quarter.



Shares of Kraft Heinz were up 1% in pre-market trade on Wednesday.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KRAFT HEINZ-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de