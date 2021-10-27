Signant Health Announces Strategic Investment in Clinical Data and Analytics Company ThoughtSphere

Clinical data aggregation and analytics platform extends Signant's purview beyond data capture

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Signant Health, the leader in evidence generation for modern clinical trials, today announced it has made a strategic investment in ThoughtSphere, a leading provider of data aggregation and analytics software that helps clinical trial sponsors and contract research organizations (CROs) take control over the increasing volume and variety of clinical trial data.

Over the last twenty years, Signant has helped customers gain trial productivity, speed, and quality by digitizing key data capture processes at the front end of the patient-data journey. This heritage of data capture includes electronically collecting outcomes data from patients and clinicians at global scale, along with enabling technology such as randomization software, telemedicine, eConsent, and clinical supply management software.

By partnering with ThoughtSphere, Signant now offers customers additional opportunities beyond data capture to cover the full continuum of the patient-data journey, up to the point of regulatory dossier and submission. This expanded ecosystem includes data aggregation through a patented clinical data hub that ingests and harmonizes both structured and unstructured data from disparate e-clinical systems such as electronic data capture, labs, and imaging systems. The hub provides a common, holistic view of all key trial data by homogenizing source and formatting differences, assisted by artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms. It also includes a packaged data analytics layer that subsequently enables enhanced data management capabilities for biostatisticians, a risk-based monitoring module, and other capabilities empowered by having clean, consistent, and comprehensive trial data accessible in one place.

"As a leader in data capture, we have a front row seat to our customers' evolution from drug discoverers to data management companies," said Roger Smith, Signant's chief executive officer. "We know that the amount of data collected over the last decade has tripled, a trend that will only increase as our customers adopt new methods of data capture and clinical trial conduct. Now we can offer customers an end-to-end software ecosystem of data capture, aggregation, and analytics under one roof. This not only gives sponsors and CROs a handle on the sheer volume of data, but real tools to turn a pain point into an opportunity to analyze data quality faster and reduce the effort required to reconcile issues that could affect submission integrity."

"We are pleased that Signant chose to strategically partner with ThoughtSphere," said Sudeep Pattnaik, ThoughtSphere's chief executive officer. "Sponsors and CROs are asking for solutions that address a complex and voluminous landscape of data and formats generated by a wide range of e-clinical providers, the growing adoption of sensors and wearables, and an increase in protocols seeking new data points."

According to Smith, ThoughtSphere complements Signant's experience in the data analytics space, which has been primarily focused on helping customers identify and reduce the variability of clinical outcomes data.

"As a global, experienced leader in data capture and analytics, Signant is well positioned to help trial sponsors with all aspects of data management, no matter if the trial is traditional, remote or hybrid," continued Smith. "With ThoughtSphere's patented and successful data aggregation and downstream analytics platform, we now provide our customers with the full range of data stewardship - available and simplified under one contract."

About Signant Health

Signant Health is the evidence generation company. We are focused on leveraging software, deep therapeutic and scientific knowledge, and operational expertise to consistently generate quality evidence for clinical studies across traditional, virtual, and hybrid trial models. For more than 20 years, over 400 sponsors and CROs of all sizes - including all Top 20 pharma - have trusted Signant solutions for remote and site-based eCOA, eConsent, RTSM, supply chain management, and data quality analytics. Learn more at www.signanthealth.com.

About ThoughtSphere

ThoughtSphere is a leading cloud-based clinical data hub and analytics company. Our mission is to help life science companies develop and deliver treatments to patients faster and smarter using data science. With our innovative platform, biopharma, medical device sponsors and CROs can reduce clinical development costs and optimize and enhance efficiency and effectiveness in clinical trial processes and gain near real-time actionable insights. For more information, visit www.ThoughtSphere.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1202052/Signant_Health_Logo.jpg

Contact:

Heather Bilinski

media@signanthealth.com

+1-610-400-4141