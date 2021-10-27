Laser Hair Removal Market to cross US$ 3,433.4 million by 2031| Rising Demand for Aesthetic Procedures Augment the Market Growth: Says Growth Plus Reports

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Laser Hair Removal Market is expected to clock US$ ~3,433.4 million by 2031 owing to changing lifestyle and rising demand for aesthetic procedures.
Growth Factor
The prominent players are progressively implementing strategies such as collaboration with other organizations, the government bodies, and clinics in order to remain competitive in the market. For instance, in March 2020, Lumenis announced the partnership with the franchise Australian Skin Clinics, to supply its SPLENDOR X technology across all new skin clinics of the franchise.
The global laser hair removal market has been analyzed from three different perspectives-Product, End User, and Region.
Excerpts from 'By Product Segmentation'
The global laser hair removal market has been segmented majorly into four distinct categories depending on product, viz. diode, Nd:YAG, alexandrite, and others (ruby, IPL, etc.). The diode segment is expected to be the fastest growing product segment during forecast period owing to its application ranging from fair to medium-dark skin type. It is the most popular hair removal laser product popular among men seeking treatment to remove back hair or chest hair.
Excerpts from 'By Region Segmentation'
The global laser hair removal market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America commanded the largest share of the global laser hair removal market in 2020, followed by Asia Pacific, Europe and Rest of the World (RoW). Factors such as developed healthcare infrastructure, technological advancements, increasing number of hair removal procedures, and presence of large number of well-established dermatology clinics in the region are attributed for the growth of the region in the market.
Browse Full Report at: Laser Hair Removal Market by Product [Diode, Nd:YAG, and Alexandrite], End User [Hospitals and Dermatology Clinics]- Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2031
Excerpts from 'Competitive Landscape'
- Solta Medical
- Lutronic
- Cutera
- Alma Lasers
- Candela Medical
- Lynton Lasers Ltd
- Strata Skin Sciences
- Venus Concept
- Lumenis
- Cynosure
