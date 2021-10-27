Developed by French start-up EODev, the 100 kVa device is equipped with fuel cells manufactured by Toyota. The generator has a power of 110 kVA and its lifetime is guaranteed for 15,000 hours.French start-up EODev has launched a new hydrogen power generator that is claimed to be suitable for isolated sites, emergency applications, protected areas, sensitive environments, events and construction sites. Dubbed GEH2, the hydrogen system has a size of 1,150×2,200x3350mm and weighs in at 3.5 tons. It features IP43 ingress protection and is able to operate at temperatures between -5 and 45 degrees Celsius. ...

