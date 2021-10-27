Brandessence Market Research And Consulting Private Limited: At 5.71% CAGR, Mosquito Repellant Market Size to hit USD 9624.2 Million in 2027, says Brandessence Market Research

PUNE, India, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New Report Added By Brandessence Market Research "Mosquito Repellent Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product Type (Coils, Liquid Vaporizers, Sprays/Aerosol, Mats, Cream & Oil, Other), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Large Retail Stores, Small Retail Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Retailing, Other) Based On Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2027". Rising prevalence of mosquito-borne diseases, increasing number of product offerings and growing consumer health awareness & rising availability of these products are major factors anticipated to drive the growth of the Global Mosquito Repellent Market.

According to the Report, Mosquito Repellant market reached a valuation of modest USD 6524.6 Million in 2020. The market is likely to reach over USD 9624.2 Million in valuation by 2027, growing at 5.71% CAGR during the 2021-2027 periods.

Mosquito repellents are usually chemicals including diethyl carbate, diethyl phthalate, metofluthrin, oil of lemon-eucalyptus, N-Diethyl-3-Methylbenzamide (DEET), ethyl hexanediol, and picaridin. These substances or chemicals in sprays, aerosols, sticks, creams, and liquids are widely used to keep mosquitoes away. Among the substances, DEET often remains the gold standard for protection against mosquito bites. DEET was invented by the United States Agriculture Department in 1950s, and keeps other insects including fleas, chiggers, flies, and ticks. Despite rigorous testing of over 20,000 products, the broad-duration, and spectrum of DEET offers the ultimate protection against mosquito bites. The American academy of pediatrics even recommends its use for children as early as over 2 months, with a 30% concentration.

Despite DEET's promising hold in the mosquito repellant market, new substances are making their way to offer new forms of protections. Permethrin today are considered ideal for use on bednets, clothing, camping gear. These substances can be harmful to the skin. However, their protection for clothes, and key ability to kill mosquitoes, and other anthropods like ticks remains a promising feature for their growth. Permethrin products generally offer protections upto 6 hours, making them an ideal prospect for night-outs with friends, and loved ones.

New forms of mosquito repellants like oil of citronella is also ideal for outdoor outings like camping. The substance is usually offered in candle forms, which produces a strong vapor to dispel mosquitoes from camping sites. These are ideal for use when one does not wish to get a repellant chemical on their clothes, and requires an outdoor solution for a large group of people.

Mosquito Repellant Market: Competitive Analysis

The mosquito repellant market is a fragmented landscape, with low barriers to entry, and growing opportunities in innovation, distribution, and manufacturing alike. Some key players in the global mosquito repellant market are SC Johnson, 3M, Spectrum Brands, Zhongshan LANJU, Reckitt Benckiser, Godrej Household, Tender, Nice Co., Ltd, Coleman, Omega Pharma, Sawyer Products, Cheerwin, Avon, Dainihon Jochugiku, Manaksia, Konda

The key players remain unaffected during the covid-19 crisis, as pest control were often categorized as essential services around the world. Furthermore, the pest control services kept increasing in demand as vacant promises remained larely vulnerable to pest infestation during the pandemic. The increased urbanization and growing inclination of urban-dwellers to bring plant in their homes remains another major driver of growth for players in the mosquito repellant market.

Some notable developments in the mosquito repellant market include a paper-based mosquito repellant with instant relief from pain associated with mosquito bites, and protection for 4 hours remain promising prospect of growth. The new product launched in India, by Godrej Group promises to add new variety to existing offerings, with increased choices for end-consumers.

The University of Notre Dame is working on a project to create spatial repellent solutions to reduce the risk of malaria in the world. The repellants promise to dispel mosquito habitats, with deployment in shelters, and houses, to reduce mosquito reproduction. The project currently underway in Kenya, Sri Lanka, and Mali relies on slow-release technology, which is delivered via clear plastic sheets hung in strategic spots. The outbreak of epidemics like Zika virus, malaria, and dengue remain a primary global concern for global authorities.

Mosquito Repellant Market: Key Trends

As demand for mosquito repellant grows around the world, new scented varieties of products are making their way into the market. DEET chemical again remains a frontrunner among these new products, with fragrances like wood, and neutral scents, appealing to new tastes of consumers. The scented products are ideal for masking the slight odor of alcohol in mosquito repellants, and often embed a feel good factor for consumers. Generally, mosquito repellants come with a concentration of 5%, which provide protection for nearly 90 minutes on average. Mosquito repellants also include concentrations of 100%, with a protection for over 10 hours. Mosquito repellant products are often water resistant, and water repellant, with growing features like microencapsulation process that releases the chemical over time.

Thanks to the growing demand for mosquito repellants globally, the innovation in the mosquito repellant market remains robust. EPA recently registered 2 new repellant ingredients, Metofluthrin, and Catnip formulation. The metofluthrin promises new application, as the ingredient can be used in a clip-on with battery operated system. The substance creates a volatile and wicking substrate around the body, to kill, and repel mosquitoes. The substance still continues to undergo trials for advanced applications related to efficacy. However, similar to Catnip, it is a promising prospect for people in the mosquito repellant market.

Catnip remains widely available through online distribution channels, despite its lack of certified efficacy from EPA. A variation of Catnip, engineered by DuPont Chemicals recently received EPA approval, thanks to its commercial repellant promise.

New coils, and therma-cell devices are also making their way in the mosquito repellant market. The growing demand for stronger repellants for niche applications like hunting, and efficacy against strong winds in outdoor setting remain key drivers of growth of these new products. The therma-cell products are a major hit among hunters, thanks to its solid repellant mixture which stays in place during windy conditions. Their synthetic formulations may also reduce manufacturing costs, with widespread availability of raw materials.

Mosquito Repellant Market: Expert Analysis

The widening reach of mosquito repellant products continues to increase demand for innovation with natural substance. Today, demand for ingredients like birch tree bark, and other plant-based, and herbal products promise new in-roads in regions like Asia Pacific. The growth of fake products through online mediums, and lack of regulations to ensure safe concentrations in mosquito repellant products remain a key challenge for players in the mosquito repellant market.

The increasing disposable incomes in new regions like Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa remain major opportunities for growth in the mosquito repellant market. According to the WHO, the mosquito bites result in over 2 million deaths each year. Furthermore, the bites also risk 40% of total global population, in 91 countries. The increasing outbreaks of diseases like dengue, yellow fever, malaria, zika virus, west nile virus continue to drive awareness of mosquito repellants, with increased demand for easy-to-use, and more promising innovations.

