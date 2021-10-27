InstaVolt Selects Eseye to Deliver Ultra-Reliable Connectivity for its Nationwide UK Electric Vehicle Charge Point Network

Eseye's AnyNet+ eSIMs and intelligent IoT Connectivity Platform ensure an exceptional charging experience for InstaVolt customers, building confidence to fuel UK-wide EV adoption

GUILDFORD, England, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global IoT connectivity specialist, Eseye, today announced that its advanced AnyNet+ eSIM and intelligent IoT Connectivity Platform has been selected by the UK's leading EV charge point network provider, InstaVolt, to deliver ultra-reliable cellular connectivity for its rapidly growing Electric Vehicle (EV) charging network across the UK.

InstaVolt joins Eseye's fast-growing portfolio of high-profile clients in the EV sector, including Pod Point, Shell NewMotion and BP Chargemaster. The deal confirms Eseye's leading position as the provider of choice for EV charging connectivity, to enable charging businesses like InstaVolt to achieve their deployment goals.

InstaVolt's goal is to provide the simplest and most transparent approach to EV charging in the UK where customers only pay for the electricity they use. After introducing new hardware to the network, the company needed a connectivity partner that could deliver the high uptime and class-leading reliability that are central to its customer proposition.

InstaVolt utilised Eseye's industry-leading device expertise and in-depth design advice to embed the AnyNet+ eSIM into its charge points. Eseye also provided a comprehensive onboarding process that rigorously tested devices in different connectivity environments to demonstrate the consistency and high availability assured by the Eseye solution.

InstaVolt's implementation of Eseye's intelligent connectivity solution is central to its commitment to improve customer confidence and trust in the UK's public charging network and accelerate the large-scale adoption of EVs by providing fast, highly reliable, pay-as-you-go charging in convenient locations nationwide, with no subscription required. With 1,000 chargers already active or in late-stage development, the company is on track to exceed its pledge to deliver 5,000 rapid chargers by 2025 and has further committed to roll out 10,000 InstaVolt charge points by 2030.

Gary Kirkland, CTO, InstaVolt: "We chose Eseye as our connectivity partner because we are really confident in the service they provide. Ultimately, we want to work with class-leading software providers and the advanced technology Eseye offers is far beyond what anyone else in the market can provide. The AnyNet+ eSIM embedded in our charge points offers the ability to network manage and effectively switch connectivity to another provider, if needed. This ensures our chargers have high uptime wherever they are located, and our customers can simply tap, charge, and drive."

Connectivity, reliability and longevity are critical to EV adoption

Drivers switching to EVs want to be assured that there is a reliable, available infrastructure to support them. Rapid, reliable charge point connectivity is essential to ensure customers have a swift and stress-free charging experience. Even short delays in establishing connections can accumulate to cause unwanted hold-ups, reducing the efficiency of charge points, limiting the throughput of customers and consequently impacting revenue potential.

"Widespread EV adoption is critical to the UK's strategy to meet emissions reduction targets under the terms of the Paris Agreement and is very much front-of-mind as the UK hosts COP26," adds Nick Earle, CEO Eseye. "To convince drivers to switch to electric vehicles, they must be confident that charging is fast, convenient, reliable and hassle-free. InstaVolt's ethos is based on building customer transparency and trust, and our market leading intelligent eSIM and global connectivity service is the ideal solution to ensure their charge points are rapidly connected, whenever a customer needs them. This is foundational to promoting EV adoption UK-wide."

Eseye's recent research into IoT adoption found that the EV charging sector outstrips others in its demand for intelligent connectivity - 91% of respondents from this sector agreed that the evolution of intelligent connectivity is going to be critical to continue to fuel adoption of IoT.

"Intelligent connectivity is a keystone of the EV charging proposition," concludes Nick. "As EV adoption grows, the need for ultra-reliable connectivity solutions that underpin the business case for large-scale project rollouts will simultaneously accelerate."

Get more market insights on the EV charging and smart grid sector in Eseye's 2021 State of IoT Adoption research report.

About Eseye

Eseye empowers businesses to embrace IoT without limits. We help them to visualise the impossible and bring those solutions to life through innovative IoT cellular connectivity solutions that enable our customers to drive up business value, deploy differentiated experiences, and disrupt their markets.

Our pioneering technology allows businesses to overcome the complexity of IoT deployment and develop, deploy, and manage IoT projects without the fear of getting it wrong. We guide them every step of the way. Supported by a powerful partner ecosystem, we seamlessly connect devices across 190 countries, agnostic to over 700 available global networks. Find out more at www.eseye.com.

About InstaVolt

InstaVolt, leading owner-operated network of rapid electric vehicle chargers.

Founded in 2016, InstaVolt owns, installs, and maintains one of the largest public networks of rapid electric vehicle charging units nationwide using 100% renewable energy sources.

With over 600 existing rapid charging stations and a growing number of high-profile corporate partners, including Costa Coffee, KFC, Starbucks, McDonalds and The Bannatyne Group, the company is targeting 5,000 installed chargers by 2024/25.

InstaVolt operates an "open charger" model, becoming the first network to introduce contactless payment with no monthly subscription or membership cards required. With 99.8% availability and 24/7 use, InstaVolt is an industry leader in EV charging accessibility and offers unrivalled charging speed.

InstaVolt has been voted the UK's favourite public charging network for three consecutive years in the annual Zap-Map driver survey, was named "Best Universal Charging Provider" in the prestigious 2021 Driving Electric Awards and named the UK's most reliable public EV charging network by the readers of What Car?

