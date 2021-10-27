- (PLX AI) - Carlsberg's guidance lift for organic operating profit growth of 10-12% for 2021 wasn't enough to catch up with consensus, which is already at 12%, analysts at Bank of America said.
- • Carlsberg previously guided for a range of 8-11%
- • Shares gave back most gains, but remain in positive territory in late afternoon
- • The stock is currently pricing in a worse outlook for 2022 than what consensus believes, BofA said
- • Cost headwinds are manageable and Carlsberg should post another year of attractive EBIT and EPS growth in 2022, the analysts said, reiterating a buy rating on the stock, with price target DKK 1,260
