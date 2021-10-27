Consolidated Uranium announced a private placement of its spin-out of up to CAD 7 million, New cash in the form of a new $20 million loan facility is being obtained by GoldMining from the Bank of Montreal, Tier One Silver's Curibaya project in southern Peru is making significant progress and Torq Resources informs shareholders that it has acquired an option to earn a 100% interest in the 3,250 hectare Santa Cecilia Gold-Copper Project.