Gas Detection Equipment Market Is Forecast To Reach USD 3,890 Million by 2025 - Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zion Market Research has published a new report titled "Gas Detection Equipment Market by Product Type (Portable Gas System and Fixed Gas System), by Gas Type (Flammable, Oxygen, and Toxic), by Technology Type (Single-Gas Detection and Multi-Gas Detection), and By End-Use (Food & Beverages, Oil & Gas, Mining, Chemicals & Specialty Chemicals, Emergency Services, Water Treatment, Power Generation/Utilities, Building Automation & Construction, Semiconductors, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018-2025". According to the report, the global gas detection equipment market accounted for USD 2,870 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 3,890 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.2% between 2019 and 2025.

Gas detector equipment is used frequently as a part of the safety system for detecting the existence and leak of several gases in an area. Gas detector equipment is interconnected to a control system to ring an alarm to workers in case of gas leaks, for evacuating the area and automatically shutting down the working process.

The rising global demand for workers safety in plants is the primary factor fueling the global gas detection equipment growth. The global gas detection equipment market is anticipated to grow notably in the future, owing to the rising product demand due to the huge rise in the demand for plant safety. The increasing demand for gas monitoring amenities to detect the presence of hazardous gases is also expected to witness constant gas detector equipment market growth, particularly in the industrial segment, within the forecast time period. However, the slowdown in the growth of manufacturing, industrial, and construction industries may hamper the growth of the gas detection equipment market globally in the future. Alternatively, the escalating demand for safety in medical and household sectors in emerging countries, such as India and China, is likely to create new opportunities for the major market players.

The global gas detection equipment market is mainly fragmented into product type, gas type, technology type, and end-use. On the basis of product type, the global gas detection equipment market includes portable gas system and fixed gas system. The fixed gas system segment dominated the global market and accounted for a significant share in 2018. On the basis of gas type, the global gas detection equipment market includes flammable, oxygen, and toxic. By technology type, the global gas detection equipment market is bifurcated into single-gas detection and multi-gas detection. The application segment of the market comprises food and beverage, oil and gas, chemicals and specialty chemicals, mining, emergency services, water treatment, power generation/utilities, building automation and construction, semiconductors, and others.

In 2018, North America was the largest gas detection equipment market, due to the mandatory government regulations, such as compulsory adoption of carbon monoxide (CO) gas leak detector in each and every home across the region. The Asia Pacific gas detection equipment market is anticipated to be the fastest growing region over the next few years, owing to the increasing demand for gas detection equipment, especially from food and beverage, oil and gas, healthcare, dairy, and chemical industries.

The major players of the global gas detection equipment market are Industrial Scientific Corporation, MSA Safety, Drägerwerk, Honeywell International, Riken Keiki, General Electric, Siemens, Thermo Fisher Scientific, RAE Systems, Emerson Electric, Sensor Electronics, ESP Safety, Airtest Technologies, Tyco International, and Trolex.

This report segments the global gas detection equipment market into:

Global Gas Detection Equipment Market: Product Type Analysis

Portable Gas System

Fixed Gas System

Global Gas Detection Equipment Market: Gas Type Analysis

Flammable

Oxygen

Toxic

Global Gas Detection Equipment Market: Technology Type Analysis

Single-Gas Detection

Multi-Gas Detection

Global Gas Detection Equipment Market: End-Use Analysis

Food and Beverages

Oil and Gas

Mining

Chemicals and Specialty Chemicals

Emergency Services

Water Treatment

Power Generation/Utilities

Building Automation and Construction

Semiconductors

Others

By Region

North America

The U.S.



Canada

Europe

France



The UK



Spain



Germany



Italy



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Southeast Asia



Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& GCC



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

