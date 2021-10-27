Invesco Select Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") / person closely associated ("PCA")

a) Name Victoria Muir

2. Reason for the Notification

a) Position/status PDMR

Non Executive Director

b) Initial notification/amendment Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name Invesco Select Trust PLC

b) LEI 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

4. Details of the transaction(s):section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument UK Equity Shares of 1 pence each

Identification code GB00B1DPVL60

b) Nature of the Transaction Acquisition of Shares

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 188.98 pence 2,750

d) Aggregated information



Aggregated volume Price 2,750 ordinary shares in aggregate



£5,196.95



e) Date of the transaction 27 October 2021

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

4. Details of the transaction(s):section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument Global Equity Income Shares of 1 pence each

Identification code GB00B1DQ6472

b) Nature of the Transaction Acquisition of Shares

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 239.8 pence 2,750

d) Aggregated information



Aggregated volume Price 2,750 ordinary shares in aggregate



£6,594.50



e) Date of the transaction 27 October 2021

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

4. Details of the transaction(s):section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument Balanced Risk Allocation Shares of 1 pence each

Identification code GB00B1DQ6696

b) Nature of the Transaction Acquisition of Shares

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 170 pence 2,750

d) Aggregated information



Aggregated volume Price 2,750 ordinary shares in aggregate



£4,675.00



e) Date of the transaction 27 October 2021

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

4. Details of the transaction(s):section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument Managed Liquidity Shares of 1 pence each

Identification code GB00B1DQ6704

b) Nature of the Transaction Acquisition of Shares

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 103.48 pence 2,750

d) Aggregated information



Aggregated volume Price 2,750 ordinary shares in aggregate



£2,845.70



e) Date of the transaction 27 October 2021