Mittwoch, 27.10.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Glow LifeTech und die Zulassung des Covid-19-Wundermittels in den USA!
PR Newswire
27.10.2021
Invesco Select Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Invesco Select Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, October 27

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") / person closely associated ("PCA")
a)NameVictoria Muir
2.Reason for the Notification
a)Position/statusPDMR
Non Executive Director
b)Initial notification/amendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameInvesco Select Trust PLC
b)LEI549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
4.Details of the transaction(s):section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrumentUK Equity Shares of 1 pence each
Identification codeGB00B1DPVL60
b)Nature of the TransactionAcquisition of Shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
188.98 pence2,750
d)Aggregated information

Aggregated volume Price		2,750 ordinary shares in aggregate

£5,196.95
e)Date of the transaction27 October 2021
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange
4.Details of the transaction(s):section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrumentGlobal Equity Income Shares of 1 pence each
Identification codeGB00B1DQ6472
b)Nature of the TransactionAcquisition of Shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
239.8 pence2,750
d)Aggregated information


Aggregated volume Price		2,750 ordinary shares in aggregate

£6,594.50
e)Date of the transaction27 October 2021
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange
4.Details of the transaction(s):section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrumentBalanced Risk Allocation Shares of 1 pence each
Identification codeGB00B1DQ6696
b)Nature of the TransactionAcquisition of Shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
170 pence2,750
d)Aggregated information

Aggregated volume Price		2,750 ordinary shares in aggregate

£4,675.00
e)Date of the transaction27 October 2021
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange
4.Details of the transaction(s):section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrumentManaged Liquidity Shares of 1 pence each
Identification codeGB00B1DQ6704
b)Nature of the TransactionAcquisition of Shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
103.48 pence2,750
d)Aggregated information

Aggregated volume Price		2,750 ordinary shares in aggregate

£2,845.70
e)Date of the transaction27 October 2021
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange
