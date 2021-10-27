Invesco Select Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
London, October 27
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") / person closely associated ("PCA")
|a)
|Name
|Victoria Muir
|2.
|Reason for the Notification
|a)
|Position/status
|PDMR
Non Executive Director
|b)
|Initial notification/amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Invesco Select Trust PLC
|b)
|LEI
|549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s):section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument
|UK Equity Shares of 1 pence each
|Identification code
|GB00B1DPVL60
|b)
|Nature of the Transaction
|Acquisition of Shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
Aggregated volume Price
|2,750 ordinary shares in aggregate
£5,196.95
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|27 October 2021
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s):section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument
|Global Equity Income Shares of 1 pence each
|Identification code
|GB00B1DQ6472
|b)
|Nature of the Transaction
|Acquisition of Shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
Aggregated volume Price
|2,750 ordinary shares in aggregate
£6,594.50
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|27 October 2021
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s):section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument
|Balanced Risk Allocation Shares of 1 pence each
|Identification code
|GB00B1DQ6696
|b)
|Nature of the Transaction
|Acquisition of Shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
Aggregated volume Price
|2,750 ordinary shares in aggregate
£4,675.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|27 October 2021
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s):section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument
|Managed Liquidity Shares of 1 pence each
|Identification code
|GB00B1DQ6704
|b)
|Nature of the Transaction
|Acquisition of Shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
Aggregated volume Price
|2,750 ordinary shares in aggregate
£2,845.70
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|27 October 2021
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange
