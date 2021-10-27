Viva Gold Corp.: Viva Gold Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2021 / Viva Gold Corp. (TSXV:VAU)(OTCQB:VAUCF) (the "Company" or "Viva") is pleased to announce results of its Annual General and Special Meeting held on October 26th, 2021.

"I would like to thank our shareholders for their continued support by electing our Board for another year and in passing all motions. We strongly believe that we now have the right team in place to advance our value focused growth initiatives. Our plan over the next year is to increase our drilling efforts to further expand gold resources at our Tonopah gold project in Nevada while also focusing on completing the technical studies required to advance the project towards feasibility study and development permitting. We have a number of programs underway including starting a new resource estimate, metallurgical and baseline environmental study work, and we are still waiting on the completion of additional drill chip assays. The Company is also continuing to review accretive growth opportunities as they are presented," states James Hesketh, President and CEO.

About Viva Gold Corp:

Viva Gold is a gold exploration and project development company with a focus on Nevada. Viva holds 100% of the advanced Tonopah Gold Project, a large land position of approximately 10,200 acres with demonstrated high-grade measured, indicated and inferred gold resources, located on the prolific Walker Lane gold trend in Nevada, about 30 kilometers south-east of the Round Mountain mine of Kinross Gold and 20 kilometers north from the Town of Tonopah. Viva's management team has extensive experience in mineral exploration, mine development and production and are supported by a Board of Directors and advisors who are proven mine finders, deal makers and financiers. Viva trades on the TSX-V as "VAU", on the OTCQB in the US as "VAUCF" and on the Frankfurt exchange under "7PB". For additional information on Viva Gold and the Tonopah Gold Project, please visit our website: www.vivagoldcorp.com.

