Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 27.10.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Glow LifeTech und die Zulassung des Covid-19-Wundermittels in den USA!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JBKY ISIN: CA92852M1077 Ticker-Symbol: 7PB 
Frankfurt
27.10.21
08:05 Uhr
0,085 Euro
-0,011
-11,05 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VIVA GOLD CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VIVA GOLD CORP 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
27.10.2021 | 21:08
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Viva Gold Corp.: Viva Gold Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2021 / Viva Gold Corp. (TSXV:VAU)(OTCQB:VAUCF) (the "Company" or "Viva") is pleased to announce results of its Annual General and Special Meeting held on October 26th, 2021.

Detailed results of the Meeting are set out below:

"I would like to thank our shareholders for their continued support by electing our Board for another year and in passing all motions. We strongly believe that we now have the right team in place to advance our value focused growth initiatives. Our plan over the next year is to increase our drilling efforts to further expand gold resources at our Tonopah gold project in Nevada while also focusing on completing the technical studies required to advance the project towards feasibility study and development permitting. We have a number of programs underway including starting a new resource estimate, metallurgical and baseline environmental study work, and we are still waiting on the completion of additional drill chip assays. The Company is also continuing to review accretive growth opportunities as they are presented," states James Hesketh, President and CEO.

About Viva Gold Corp:

Viva Gold is a gold exploration and project development company with a focus on Nevada. Viva holds 100% of the advanced Tonopah Gold Project, a large land position of approximately 10,200 acres with demonstrated high-grade measured, indicated and inferred gold resources, located on the prolific Walker Lane gold trend in Nevada, about 30 kilometers south-east of the Round Mountain mine of Kinross Gold and 20 kilometers north from the Town of Tonopah. Viva's management team has extensive experience in mineral exploration, mine development and production and are supported by a Board of Directors and advisors who are proven mine finders, deal makers and financiers. Viva trades on the TSX-V as "VAU", on the OTCQB in the US as "VAUCF" and on the Frankfurt exchange under "7PB". For additional information on Viva Gold and the Tonopah Gold Project, please visit our website: www.vivagoldcorp.com.

For further information please contact:

James Hesketh, President & CEO
(720) 291-1775
jhesketh@vivagoldcorp.com

Valerie Kimball, Director Investor Relations
(720) 933-1150
vkimball@vivagoldcorp.com

Renmark Financial Communications Inc.

Daniel Gordon: dgordon@renmarkfinancial.com
Tel: (416) 644-2020 or (212) 812-7680
www.renmarkfinancial.com

SOURCE: Viva Gold Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/669951/Viva-Gold-Announces-Results-of-Annual-General-and-Special-Meeting

VIVA GOLD-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.