FCCC, Inc.: Directorship and Strategic Outlook

CITY OF INDUSTRY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2021 / FCIC Inc, OTCQB, was founded in 1960. It has 61 years history of clean and credit-worthy operations. FCIC has been a trusted source of financial services throughout New England throughout its tenure.

Today, FCIC is a publicly listed shell company.

We bought a controlling share in FCIC in April 2021 from the previous controlling shareholders who had successfully led FCIC for six years with strong management.

Under our guidance, FCIC is currently reorganizing corporate structure and management, in the direction of professional services and management company focusing on corporate value and market growth. FCIC's operations are in Bangkok, Thailand, and its headquarters and corporate office are in the City of Industry, California. The company was founded jointly by shareholders and investors with a wealth of experience in the industry.

Our business includes the hemp industry, rehabilitation center, rice factory, FDA drug, CBD beverage. Currently, we are in preparation for RTO to NASDAQ and have engaged attorneys and auditors to begin the process.

Please stay tuned for NASDAQ listing updates and news.

We trust our greater future.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov and in OTC Markets at www.otcmarkets.com

