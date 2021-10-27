360VUZ Scales Its Operations In Saudi Arabia Building On The Metaverse

360VUZ ranks as the number one mobile app on Apple Store in Saudi Arabia last week.

last week. Total of $10 million funding up to date from Investors around the world.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 360VUZ, the leading immersive social mobile app scales its operations further in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia with a larger office and a Saudi team of superstars.

As part of its growth plan, the 360VUZ Saudi office will focus on business development, building the latest immersive technologies, and initiating new partnerships in order to build on the metaverse and offer exclusive and immersive social video content on its platform while supporting vision 2030.

Khaled Zaatarah, founder and Chief Executive Officer, 360VUZ said: "We are so excited to announce scaling our operations further in Saudi Arabia to build the Metaverse, and are confident that it will accelerate our pace of growth." He adds: "360VUZ ranked as the number one mobile app on Apple Store in Saudi Arabia last week, proving that Saudi Arabia is just the perfect location to maximize our business and continue on bringing new immersive social content to our users."

360VUZ has several contracts in Saudi Arabia and has just partnered recently with Saudi Professional League (SPL) the most-watched football league in the region, offering a fully immersive experience to football lovers, enabling them to watch highlights of the SPL football games, behind-the-scenes videos, and exclusive interviews with players all in 360 immersive and interactive experiences.

The mobile app has raised a total of $10 million up to date from top international investors such as Knollwood, Impact46, AlTouq Group, Shorooq Partners, KBW Ventures, Media Visions, Vision Ventures, Hala Ventures, 500Startups, Magnus Olsson, Samih Toukan, Jonathan Labin, DTEC Ventures, DAI investment, Al Falaj, Plug and Play Ventures, Al Rashid family in addition to strategic angel investors.

"360VUZ is grateful for the support of the Saudi investors that were very supportive in the buildup such as AlTouq Group, Impact46, KBW Ventures, Vision Ventures, AlRashid, and Hala Ventures," Zaatarah adds.

360VUZ signed agreements with over 38 telecom operators from around the world covering markets such as Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Pakistan, South Africa and now is expanding internationally to be the leader in the metaverse reality with the leading immersive social mobile app and largest immersive content library in the world.

About 360VUZ

360VUZ is the leading Immersive Social mobile app that is backed by top-tier venture capital funds internationally from top reputable investors.

360VUZ was Featured as #1 Immersive Metaverse App on Apple Apps They Love, ranked as #1 Hottest Tech Startups on Crunchbase in 2020, and won the "Top Media Company". The app has won numerous awards, including Media Startup of the Year, App of the Year, and Best Travel Tech Startup.

360VUZ has presence in Riyadh, Los Angeles, Dubai, and Amman with specialties in product development and various types of innovation expertise across multiple technology sectors such as the metaverse, AR, VR, MR and XR.

