- (PLX AI) - Telecom Italia 9-month organic EBITDA EUR 4,900 million.
- • 9-month revenue EUR 11,400 million
- • Guidance updated
- • Churn improving strongly for both fixed and mobile
|22:58
|Vivendi committed to TIM despite disappointing results
|22:40
|Telecom Italia 9-Month Organic EBITDA EUR 4.9 Billion; Guidance Updated
|Do
|Claro, TIM launch 1Gbps fixed broadband plans
|08.10.
|Oracle, Telecom Italia and Noovle plan to offer multi-cloud services in Italy
|08.10.
|Oracle, Telecom Italia Join To Accelerate Digital Transformation Of Italian Enterprises
|ROME (dpa-AFX) - Oracle (ORCL), Telecom Italia or TIM (TIAOF.PK, TI), and Noovle have signed a collaboration agreement, under which TIM Group plans to utilize advanced cloud infrastructure technologies...
