-Earnings: -$22.76 million in Q3 vs. -$7.28 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.65 in Q3 vs. -$0.21 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Invacare Corp reported adjusted earnings of -$4.10 million or -$0.12 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.19 per share -Revenue: $224.2 million in Q3 vs. $211.9 million in the same period last year.



