

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for TTM Technologies (TTMI):



-Earnings: $20.96 million in Q3 vs. -$41.45 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.19 in Q3 vs. -$0.39 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, TTM Technologies reported adjusted earnings of $36.54 million or $0.34 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.34 per share -Revenue: $556.78 million in Q3 vs. $513.58 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.28 to $0.34



