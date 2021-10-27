

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Oceaneering International Inc. (OII):



-Earnings: -$7.37 million in Q3 vs. -$79.37 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.07 in Q3 vs. -$0.80 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Oceaneering International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$1.41 million or -$0.01 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.04 per share -Revenue: $466.81 million in Q3 vs. $439.74 million in the same period last year.



